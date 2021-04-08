Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Jde Peets from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of JDEPF opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. Jde Peets has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $45.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.64.

