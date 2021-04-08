JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $813.29

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 813.29 ($10.63) and traded as high as GBX 858.60 ($11.22). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 850 ($11.11), with a volume of 1,833,882 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, March 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 895.56 ($11.70).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £8.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 833.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 813.64.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.