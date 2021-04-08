Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $177,000 Position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSPRU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSPRU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,071,000.

Get Vesper Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VSPRU opened at $11.31 on Thursday. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.