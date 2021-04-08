Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Shares in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,530 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 27,391 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 77,428 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

IBTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.21.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $71.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average of $61.81. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.85. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP Michael B. Hobbs sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $7,983,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,123 shares of company stock worth $18,634,454. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.