Jane Tufnell Acquires 3,785 Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) insider Jane Tufnell acquired 3,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £4,920.50 ($6,428.66).

Odyssean Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 130 ($1.70) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £114.38 million and a PE ratio of -81.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.98. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 82 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 138 ($1.80).

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.