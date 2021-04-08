Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COOLU. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

Shares of COOLU opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

