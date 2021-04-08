Jane Street Group LLC Sells 36,633 Shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,633 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.59% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MINC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MINC opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $48.87. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42.

