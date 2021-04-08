Jane Street Group LLC Sells 30,031 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,031 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTEU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of BATS PTEU opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $33.36.

