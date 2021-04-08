Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Saia by 33.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Saia by 8.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Saia by 7.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $773,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total transaction of $4,979,574.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,733.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $754,391.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,866.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAIA opened at $229.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $243.36.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

