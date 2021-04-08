Jane Street Group LLC Invests $632,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of RWO stock opened at $48.42 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average is $43.74.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

