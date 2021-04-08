Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,122 Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRHC. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Freedom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Freedom by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Freedom by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRHC stock opened at $57.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 1.04. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $61.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $100.23 million for the quarter.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

