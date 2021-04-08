Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 55,026 Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Syros Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $107,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $427.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 743.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $45,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 321,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,617.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

