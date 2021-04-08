Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 27,471 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 162.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,471 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 28,975 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 57.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,435.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 283,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 144.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ELP opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $1.47.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 7.13%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELP shares. UBS Group upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

