James G. Dempsey Sells 97,447 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $20.58 on Thursday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $20.72.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company operating through its subsidiaries Frontier Airlines Holdings, Inc and Frontier Airlines, Inc The company's subsidiaries offer scheduled air transportation services for passengers and freight. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

