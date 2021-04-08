James G. Dempsey Sells 97,447 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $20.58 on Thursday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $20.72.
Frontier Group Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.