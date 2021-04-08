Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 405 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,295 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Target were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.53. 40,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,654. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $207.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.34 and a 200 day moving average of $176.55. The firm has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

