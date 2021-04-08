Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 139 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.1% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AMZN stock traded up $24.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,304.00. The company had a trading volume of 74,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,112.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,173.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,011.15 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.67.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
