Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 139 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.1% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $24.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,304.00. The company had a trading volume of 74,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,112.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,173.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,011.15 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

