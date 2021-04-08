Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 19,970 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.3% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,556,707. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

