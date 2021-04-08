Jacobs & Co. CA Has $8.11 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,653,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $11.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.01 and a 12 month high of $242.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.59 and a 200 day moving average of $210.15.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

