Jacobs & Co. CA Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.7% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.60. 34,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,635,291. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.13.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

