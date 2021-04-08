Jacobs & Co. CA Buys 15,993 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,666 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,993 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935,102 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,158 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $37,343,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,905,000 after purchasing an additional 957,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $27,737,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.51. 174,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,990,228. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.60. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $98.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

