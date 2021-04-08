Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price target on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

TSE:IVN opened at C$7.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 14.37. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$2.46 and a 1 year high of C$8.27.

In related news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total transaction of C$109,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$408,061.10.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.