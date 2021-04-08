ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get ITOCHU alerts:

Shares of ITOCY opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.78. ITOCHU has a 12 month low of $37.95 and a 12 month high of $66.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITOCHU stock. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,423 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $19,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITOCHU (ITOCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.