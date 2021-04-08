iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lessened by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.1% of ELM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.50. 106,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,398,860. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.35. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

