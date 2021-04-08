iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Ellenbecker Investment Group’s 8th Largest Position

Ellenbecker Investment Group cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,945 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 2.2% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,181. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.93 and a fifty-two week high of $154.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.20 and its 200-day moving average is $135.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.