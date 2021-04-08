iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $77.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $78.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

