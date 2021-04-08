iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,217. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.34 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.40 and its 200 day moving average is $87.66.

