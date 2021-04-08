IQeon Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. IQeon has a total market cap of $14.75 million and approximately $851,000.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for $2.68 or 0.00004645 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IQeon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00055741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00022649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00084345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $364.61 or 0.00630795 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00030292 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQN is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.