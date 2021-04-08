IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) Insider Sells £21,420 in Stock

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) insider Greg Smith sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total value of £21,420 ($27,985.37).

Shares of IP Group stock opened at GBX 131.20 ($1.71) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 97.66. IP Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 132.40 ($1.73).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. IP Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.75%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 138 ($1.80) price objective on shares of IP Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

