Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 33,417 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 250% compared to the average daily volume of 9,547 call options.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $92.17 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $542,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 175.7% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

