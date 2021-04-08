Investors Purchase High Volume of FibroGen Put Options (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 7,586 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,310% compared to the average volume of 172 put options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

FGEN stock opened at $19.74 on Thursday. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $240,199.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,523.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,240. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 895.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FibroGen by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

