Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SOS (NYSE:SOS)

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 620,068 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 570% compared to the typical volume of 92,547 call options.

NYSE:SOS opened at $5.78 on Thursday. SOS has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $15.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98.

Get SOS alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SOS stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.34% of SOS at the end of the most recent quarter.

SOS Limited, a technology company, provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for emergency rescue services to corporate and individual members. It operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, car rescue, financial rescue, and mutual assistance rescue cards; cooperative cloud products, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud products, such as News Today and E-Commerce Today.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.