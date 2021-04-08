Investors Buy High Volume of AT&T Call Options (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 961,329 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,154% compared to the typical daily volume of 76,659 call options.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.