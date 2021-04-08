Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

Get Intevac alerts:

Shares of IVAC stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. Intevac has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $185.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Intevac had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intevac will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 9,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $72,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,181 shares in the company, valued at $841,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Intevac by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 47,343 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intevac by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intevac by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intevac by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,581,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 238,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 4th quarter worth about $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intevac (IVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.