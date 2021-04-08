Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $80.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INTC. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.64.

INTC opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $269.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after buying an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,454,771,000 after buying an additional 897,790 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Intel by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after buying an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

