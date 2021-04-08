Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021 // Comments off

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.60.

IFCZF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $124.65 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of $90.20 and a 12-month high of $124.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.13 and a 200 day moving average of $113.32.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Analyst Recommendations for Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF)

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.