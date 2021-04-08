Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.60.

IFCZF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $124.65 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of $90.20 and a 12-month high of $124.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.13 and a 200 day moving average of $113.32.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

