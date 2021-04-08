Insured Finance Market Cap Reaches $11.02 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $11.02 million and approximately $821,842.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00070325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.97 or 0.00261942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.53 or 0.00769207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,028.05 or 1.00951963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00016962 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.33 or 0.00689191 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,154,544 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

