Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total transaction of $252,277.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,458,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

W stock opened at $325.92 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of -46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.97.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.80) EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on W shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

