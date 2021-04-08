Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total transaction of $252,277.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,458,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
W stock opened at $325.92 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of -46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.97.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.80) EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
