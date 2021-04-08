Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Sells 25,770 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $571,578.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,043 shares in the company, valued at $732,893.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Russell Diez-Canseco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $400,999.77.

On Thursday, January 28th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $361,486.29.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $22.09 on Thursday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amazon com Inc purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth $40,578,000. Inherent Group LP purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,942,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,680,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 685,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $26,015,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

VITL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

