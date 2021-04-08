Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Sells 25,770 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $571,578.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,043 shares in the company, valued at $732,893.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Russell Diez-Canseco also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 1st, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $400,999.77.
- On Thursday, January 28th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $361,486.29.
NASDAQ:VITL opened at $22.09 on Thursday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amazon com Inc purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth $40,578,000. Inherent Group LP purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,942,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,680,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 685,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $26,015,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.
VITL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
