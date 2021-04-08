Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Sells 57 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Michele O’connor sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $15,160.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,845.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of VEEV opened at $260.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.06 and its 200 day moving average is $279.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.24 and a 12-month high of $325.54.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Truist increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.