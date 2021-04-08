Insider Selling: United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) EVP Sells 400 Shares of Stock

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) EVP Deirdre Drake sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $14,832.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,617.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Deirdre Drake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Deirdre Drake sold 300 shares of United States Cellular stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

NYSE USM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.86. 125,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,010. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.70. United States Cellular Co. has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $37.79.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United States Cellular by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,627,000 after buying an additional 39,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United States Cellular by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,184,000 after buying an additional 28,668 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in United States Cellular by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 725,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after buying an additional 315,051 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in United States Cellular by 11.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 215,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 22,939 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 101,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

