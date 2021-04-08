Insider Selling: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Sells 7,972 Shares of Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $315,611.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,120.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,929. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $830.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,855,000 after purchasing an additional 59,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.