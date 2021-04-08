Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $277,368.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Teresa Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Teresa Briggs sold 332 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.01, for a total transaction of $181,275.32.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $510.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $521.55. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $263.90 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The stock has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a PE ratio of 144.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

