Insider Selling: QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells 2,308 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $47,960.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,932,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Douglas Valenti sold 45,908 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $934,227.80.

On Friday, March 26th, Douglas Valenti sold 36,701 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $739,892.16.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Douglas Valenti sold 9,293 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $195,617.65.

On Monday, March 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $51,075.16.

On Monday, February 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $44,847.68.

On Monday, January 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 32,099 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $660,918.41.

On Friday, January 8th, Douglas Valenti sold 24,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $528,504.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 28,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $619,836.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $134.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.83 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QNST. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

