Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Sells $2,669,252.60 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.30, for a total transaction of $2,669,252.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,488,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Thursday, March 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total transaction of $13,977,600.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total value of $12,110,350.00.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $284.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.32 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price target on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.