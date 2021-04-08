Insider Selling: LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CFO Sells 1,934 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $106,253.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Deneen Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, John Deneen Collins sold 2,144 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $118,456.00.

LivePerson stock opened at $56.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.24.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

