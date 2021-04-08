Insider Selling: Greencastle Resources Ltd. (CVE:VGN) Director Sells C$72,000.00 in Stock

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (CVE:VGN) Director Anthony Ralph Roodenburg sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,730,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,031,480.82.

Anthony Ralph Roodenburg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Anthony Ralph Roodenburg sold 200,000 shares of Greencastle Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$36,000.00.

Greencastle Resources stock opened at C$0.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 19.83 and a current ratio of 20.00. Greencastle Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$7.13 million and a PE ratio of -25.71.

Greencastle Resources Ltd. explores for and develops gold, base metal, and oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Investments in Private and Public Companies, Oil and Gas Interests, and Mining Interests segments. It holds interests in two oil and gas properties, which include Primate and Primate North, and Ferrier projects located in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

