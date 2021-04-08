Insider Selling: Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Major Shareholder Sells $21,600.00 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $21,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Fund L.P. 10X also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 2nd, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $20,400.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.04.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 94,978 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,039 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
