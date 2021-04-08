Insider Selling: Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Major Shareholder Sells $21,600.00 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $21,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund L.P. 10X also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $20,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 94,978 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,039 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

