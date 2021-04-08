Insider Selling: FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total value of $777,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $764,750.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total value of $763,600.00.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $309.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.73 and a 1 year high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

