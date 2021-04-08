Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Sells 4,811 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Jill Simeone sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $954,598.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $204.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.79. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Etsy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

