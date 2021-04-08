Insider Selling: Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) President Sells 26,911 Shares of Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) President Anthony Ambrose sold 26,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $149,625.16.
DAIO opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 million, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. Data I/O Co. has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $6.10.
Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.
About Data I/O
Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.
