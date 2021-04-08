Insider Selling: Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) President Sells 26,911 Shares of Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) President Anthony Ambrose sold 26,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $149,625.16.

DAIO opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 million, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. Data I/O Co. has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAIO. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Data I/O during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Data I/O during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Data I/O during the fourth quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Data I/O by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

